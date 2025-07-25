D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 4,630.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,691,056 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,655,309 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.55% of D.R. Horton worth $214,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,657,000. GHE LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. GHE LLC now owns 21,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 38,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $898,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $173.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.23.

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,150 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total value of $274,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,046.10. The trade was a 49.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $144.89 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.44 and a 12-month high of $199.85. The company has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.17.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.46. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.83%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

