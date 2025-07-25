Stevens Capital Management LP Buys 36,482 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 297.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,482 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,282,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342,211 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3,010.4% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,938,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,100,000 after buying an additional 1,875,906 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,851,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,594,000 after buying an additional 1,567,800 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 298.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,793,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,552,000 after buying an additional 1,342,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3,769.9% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 534,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,137,000 after buying an additional 521,042 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $53.33 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $33.42 and a 52 week high of $54.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.18. The stock has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

