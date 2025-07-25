Prudent Investors Network Inc. Has $30.44 Million Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Prudent Investors Network Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 39,587 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 8.7% of Prudent Investors Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Prudent Investors Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $30,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEF. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 170,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,752,000 after buying an additional 16,897 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,586,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $94.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.41 and a 200-day moving average of $94.15. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.08 and a 1 year high of $99.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.3032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

