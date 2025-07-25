Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 6,721.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 819,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 807,433 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $140,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 129.5% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 19,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $3,568,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 193,624 shares in the company, valued at $35,820,440. This represents a 9.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Turoff sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 25,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,175. This represents a 4.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,021 shares of company stock valued at $17,189,088 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hershey from $183.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Hershey from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Hershey from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Hershey from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.16.

Hershey Stock Up 0.5%

Hershey stock opened at $184.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $140.13 and a twelve month high of $208.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.01.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. Hershey had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

