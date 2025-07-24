Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.37 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific updated its Q3 2025 guidance to 5.460-5.510 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 22.220-22.840 EPS.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:TMO traded up $14.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $481.40. 2,104,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,466,742. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $181.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $385.46 and a one year high of $627.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $411.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $471.10.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $610.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $597.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TMO

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total transaction of $128,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,167 shares in the company, valued at $9,960,188.31. This trade represents a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.