Princeton Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Princeton Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. GE Aerospace comprises 0.9% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $321,473.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,899.35. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on GE. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 price objective (up from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research downgraded GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.92.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $4.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $267.58. The stock had a trading volume of 832,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,236,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.67. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $150.20 and a twelve month high of $272.80. The firm has a market cap of $283.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.37.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

