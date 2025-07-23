Triumph Capital Management Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Triumph Capital Management lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 27.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Triumph Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $331,591,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,100,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,596,000. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,843,000 after buying an additional 26,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $631.74 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $634.74. The company has a market cap of $636.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $606.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $585.82.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
