Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Summit Wealth Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Summit Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 3.6% of Summit Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Summit Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $17,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ stock opened at $561.25 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $566.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $534.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $507.13.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.5911 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

