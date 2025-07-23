The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Holdings Raised by Next Capital Management LLC

Next Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kidder Stephen W boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 44.8% in the first quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.3% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE GS opened at $701.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $437.37 and a 12-month high of $726.00. The company has a market capitalization of $215.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $647.01 and its 200-day moving average is $601.27.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.82 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Daiwa America lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $660.00.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

