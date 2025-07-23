Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Mount Lucas Management LP

Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 107.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,367 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 120.9% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.6% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the first quarter worth $442,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 64.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total value of $1,599,100.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 91,180 shares in the company, valued at $26,447,670.80. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 9,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.99, for a total transaction of $2,869,544.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 247,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,526,158.62. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,390 shares of company stock worth $29,163,135. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Chubb from $314.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chubb from $278.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays lowered Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.13.

CB stock opened at $279.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $286.14 and a 200-day moving average of $282.31. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $252.16 and a 12-month high of $306.91. The firm has a market cap of $111.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.30. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.67%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

