Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Notis McConarty Edward

Notis McConarty Edward reduced its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,236 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Stryker by 528.6% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 88 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Up 2.1%

Stryker stock opened at $395.63 on Wednesday. Stryker Corporation has a 1-year low of $314.93 and a 1-year high of $406.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $151.01 billion, a PE ratio of 53.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $385.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $378.19.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.41%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,195,208.96. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYK. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Stryker from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target (up from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.55.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

