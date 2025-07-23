iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s Largest Position

Retirement Income Solutions Inc trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,297 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 26.3% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $125,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Family Management Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 830,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,885,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $631.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $606.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $585.82. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $634.74. The firm has a market cap of $636.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

