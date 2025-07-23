Convergence Investment Partners LLC Purchases 6,347 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up about 1.9% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 21,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 18,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM opened at $282.05 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $181.81 and a 1 year high of $296.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $262.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.54, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $276.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.50.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.19.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

