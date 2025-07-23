The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock Position Trimmed by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507,201 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 5,239 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $61,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,168 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,524,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 736,616 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $88,992,000 after buying an additional 67,853 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 167,169 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $20,196,000 after buying an additional 29,158 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 2,891,186 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $349,284,000 after buying an additional 144,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 387,342 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $46,989,000 after buying an additional 8,319 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 target price (up from $154.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 target price (up from $137.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.06.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $125.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.71 and a 1-year high of $135.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 58.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

