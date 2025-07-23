Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 14,844 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 688,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,844 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $48,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1,096.6% during the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 209,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,617,000 after purchasing an additional 192,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Erste Group Bank downgraded NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. HSBC dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.42.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $77.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.67. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.09 and a 200 day moving average of $70.32.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 196,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,777,190. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

