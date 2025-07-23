Legato Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,945 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 64.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 0.9% of Legato Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 234.4% in the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,377,081 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,227,468,000 after buying an additional 110,432 shares in the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $873,000. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,336.54, for a total transaction of $387,596.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,307.22, for a total transaction of $3,400,079.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,824,949.02. The trade was a 41.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,563 shares of company stock valued at $223,147,201 over the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Macquarie raised their price target on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,150.00 target price (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,297.66.

View Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,190.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $505.70 billion, a PE ratio of 50.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $587.04 and a 12 month high of $1,341.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,232.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,063.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. Netflix’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.