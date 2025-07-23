Roundview Capital LLC Decreases Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Roundview Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $1,426,000. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Kidder Stephen W lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 44.8% in the first quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $1,276,000. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GS stock opened at $701.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $437.37 and a 1 year high of $726.00. The firm has a market cap of $215.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $647.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $601.27.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.82 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 12.37%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.26%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GS. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $771.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $660.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

