Mount Lucas Management LP Purchases 17,603 Shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)

Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its position in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 96.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,780 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,603 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in General Motors by 456.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,717 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 31,755 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in General Motors by 551.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 502 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 640,491 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,119,000 after purchasing an additional 50,031 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 8,008 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays upped their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on General Motors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.05.

General Motors Stock Down 7.9%

GM stock opened at $49.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.02 and its 200 day moving average is $48.69. The stock has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. General Motors Company has a 1-year low of $38.96 and a 1-year high of $61.24.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.87 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 8.65%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

