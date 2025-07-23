Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Acquires 784 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 19.7%

Shares of IEFA opened at $83.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $142.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.67. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $84.68.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.