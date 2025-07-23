Notis McConarty Edward Sells 200 Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Notis McConarty Edward reduced its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Oracle by 71.6% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 257,378 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,984,000 after purchasing an additional 107,404 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in Oracle by 4.8% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,165 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 1.5% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 711,290 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $99,445,000 after purchasing an additional 10,426 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $221.00 price objective (up from $202.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, June 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total transaction of $770,655.96. Following the sale, the director owned 31,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,337,214.04. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $3,211,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 60,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,000,580.20. The trade was a 19.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 448,669 shares of company stock worth $85,555,309. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $238.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.97. The company has a market cap of $669.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.92, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.39. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $251.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.08%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

