VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 34.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 566,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,530 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $18,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,511,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,283,000 after purchasing an additional 984,421 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,512,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,344 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,317,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903,744 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $419,932,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,414,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,824,000 after purchasing an additional 692,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $32.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day moving average of $31.48. The firm has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.70. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.98 and a twelve month high of $34.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. VICI Properties had a net margin of 67.81% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.20%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VICI. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.25 to $34.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.38.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

