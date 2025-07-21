Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Balchem were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,165,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Balchem by 20,231.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 177,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,430,000 after purchasing an additional 176,416 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Balchem by 120.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,519,000 after purchasing an additional 85,692 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,047,000 after buying an additional 79,499 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 283.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 81,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,334,000 after buying an additional 60,449 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. HC Wainwright set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Balchem and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $152.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.89. Balchem Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $145.70 and a fifty-two week high of $186.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.67.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.03). Balchem had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $250.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Balchem Corporation will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

