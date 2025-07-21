Souders Financial Advisors Invests $70,000 in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AUR. Uber Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter worth about $2,053,632,000. Toyota Motor Corp bought a new position in Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,294,000. Lightspeed Management Company L.L.C. bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,003,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter worth $45,772,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,671,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237,609 shares in the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

Insider Transactions at Aurora Innovation

In other news, Director Gloria R. Boyland sold 46,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $272,894.24. Following the sale, the director owned 330,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,116. This represents a 12.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on AUR shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Aurora Innovation from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AUR

Aurora Innovation Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of AUR stock opened at $6.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 2.48. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $10.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.60.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.