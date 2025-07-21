Reviewing Ceconomy (MTTRY) and Its Competitors

Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Free Report) is one of 47 publicly-traded companies in the “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Ceconomy to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ceconomy and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceconomy 0 0 0 1 4.00 Ceconomy Competitors 118 922 1004 29 2.46

As a group, “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” companies have a potential upside of 21.64%. Given Ceconomy’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ceconomy has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceconomy 0.54% 30.49% 1.64% Ceconomy Competitors 0.03% 1.22% 0.51%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Ceconomy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Ceconomy has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ceconomy’s peers have a beta of -0.51, indicating that their average share price is 151% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ceconomy and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ceconomy $24.34 billion $82.44 million 16.51 Ceconomy Competitors $2.84 billion $82.79 million 3.69

Ceconomy has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Ceconomy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.0% of shares of all “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.4% of shares of all “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ceconomy beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Ceconomy Company Profile

Ceconomy AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates stores under the MediaMarkt and Saturn brands. The company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand. It operates in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Hungary, as well as in Western, Southern, and Eastern Europe. Ceconomy AG is based in Düsseldorf, Germany.

