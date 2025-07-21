Chancellor Financial Group WB LP Has $522,000 Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Chancellor Financial Group WB LP grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 89.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 450,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,165,000 after purchasing an additional 19,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,606,000. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.78.

Nutrien stock opened at $60.00 on Monday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $65.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.49.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.24). Nutrien had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 203.74%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

