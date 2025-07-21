ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 159,518 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $16,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 14,262.5% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,149 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 21,692 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Plancorp LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 750,440 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $74,424,000 after acquiring an additional 140,026 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP opened at $91.75 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $79.88 and a fifty-two week high of $116.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.53. The firm has a market cap of $115.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.61.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 39.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank set a $100.00 price target on ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (up from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.94.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson acquired 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.24 per share, for a total transaction of $499,472.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,024.48. The trade was a 57.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

