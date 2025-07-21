Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 14,459 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,663 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,459 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Boeing were worth $17,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 474.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Melius upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.55.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $229.49 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $128.88 and a one year high of $233.61. The company has a market cap of $173.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.87.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $729,151.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 42,513 shares in the company, valued at $7,950,356.13. This represents a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $132,019.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,860.24. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,370 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

