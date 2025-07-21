Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Raises Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,180 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,761 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $19,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,070 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 17,361 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 4,593 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.35.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $637,205.17. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 257,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,450,653.14. This trade represents a 3.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 29,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $1,924,344.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 688,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,478,105.49. This trade represents a 4.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,335 shares of company stock valued at $6,271,054. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $68.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $269.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.84 and its 200-day moving average is $62.13. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $69.78.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The firm had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.94%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

