Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,566 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $12,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,032,236,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,477,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,087,000 after buying an additional 45,045 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 822.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,263,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,167,000 after buying an additional 1,126,783 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,566,000 after buying an additional 609,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,001,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,135,000 after buying an additional 142,883 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Charter Communications from $320.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Charter Communications from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $422.37.

Charter Communications Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $382.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $400.15 and a 200-day moving average of $372.74. The company has a market capitalization of $53.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $304.76 and a 52-week high of $437.06.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.70 by ($0.28). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.70%. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

