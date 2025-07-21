Reviewing Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) & Pax Global Tech (OTCMKTS:PXGYF)

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) and Pax Global Tech (OTCMKTS:PXGYF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Marqeta has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pax Global Tech has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.6% of Marqeta shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Marqeta shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marqeta 0 10 3 0 2.23 Pax Global Tech 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Marqeta and Pax Global Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Marqeta currently has a consensus target price of $5.55, indicating a potential downside of 3.22%. Given Marqeta’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Marqeta is more favorable than Pax Global Tech.

Profitability

This table compares Marqeta and Pax Global Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marqeta 10.43% 5.11% 3.84% Pax Global Tech N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Marqeta and Pax Global Tech”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marqeta $506.99 million 5.29 $27.29 million $0.10 57.30 Pax Global Tech $774.67 million 1.14 $91.46 million N/A N/A

Pax Global Tech has higher revenue and earnings than Marqeta.

Summary

Marqeta beats Pax Global Tech on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc. operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later. Marqeta, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

About Pax Global Tech

PAX Global Technology Limited, an investment holding company, develops and sells electronic funds transfer point-of-sale products in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, the United States, and Italy. Its E-payment terminal products include smart E-payment solutions; and android smartPOS, android smart tablet, unattended payment products, PINpad, and Minipigs and mPOS. The company also develops MAXSTORE, a cloud-based Software as a Service platform that provides one-stop terminal management and valu-added services; paxRhino, a key injection service; and CyberLab, a payment application cloud test platform that provides professional one-stop online debugging and testing service. In addition, it offers payment solutions services, and maintenance and installation services. PAX Global Technology Limited was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

