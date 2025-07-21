Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 63 Shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,531 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 396.0% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $189.98 on Monday. Danaher Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $171.00 and a fifty-two week high of $281.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.86. The company has a market capitalization of $135.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.80%. Analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.85%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $3,129,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,442. The trade was a 51.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 3,105,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,036,665.92. This trade represents a 28.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Leerink Partners increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.48.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

