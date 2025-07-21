Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,087 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $535.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $515.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $464.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.71.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $459.81 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $377.85 and a 1-year high of $519.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $449.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $463.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.30 and a beta of 0.41.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.23). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.