Calton & Associates Inc. Decreases Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 75.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,695 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 172.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,534,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,528 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 746.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,152,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $16,205,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 122,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after buying an additional 58,597 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $52.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.66 and a 200 day moving average of $51.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $44.39 and a 1 year high of $55.42.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

