Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $12.76 Million Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,718 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $12,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $1,435,314,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4,918.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,393,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $507,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306,290 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,584,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $973,894,000 after buying an additional 3,391,581 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 14.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,081,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,206,042,000 after buying an additional 2,391,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $325,752,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KKR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Citizens Jmp cut KKR & Co. Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.33.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $146.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.10 billion, a PE ratio of 61.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.05. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.15 and a 12 month high of $170.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 1,190,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $142,573,261.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 82,171,884 shares in the company, valued at $9,844,191,703.20. This trade represents a 1.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Henry R. Kravis sold 130,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $15,929,644.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 73,006,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,882,642,696.74. The trade was a 0.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,471,488 shares of company stock worth $501,529,092. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.