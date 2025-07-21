Tabor Asset Management LP Decreases Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Tabor Asset Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,494 shares during the quarter. Burlington Stores makes up 1.3% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Tabor Asset Management LP’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $4,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,268,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Burlington Stores by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,160,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,929,000 after purchasing an additional 367,703 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 671,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,560,000 after buying an additional 240,144 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth $67,075,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 955,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,417,000 after purchasing an additional 225,124 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE BURL traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $268.91. The stock had a trading volume of 91,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,011. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $244.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.26. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.92 and a 52 week high of $298.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Insider Transactions at Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Travis Marquette sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.63, for a total value of $45,149.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 22,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,746.54. This represents a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.39, for a total value of $108,625.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,680.71. The trade was a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,060 shares of company stock worth $253,164 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BURL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $287.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $345.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $254.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.36.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

