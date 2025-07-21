Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 4,694 Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRT. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 4,120.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 242.0% during the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 211.9% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $5,059,801.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,292.33. This trade represents a 82.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $518,815.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,837.51. The trade was a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRT. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Melius Research raised Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRT

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $126.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a PE ratio of 73.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.75. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.14 and a 200-day moving average of $103.98.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Vertiv had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.72%.

About Vertiv

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.