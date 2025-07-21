1776 Wealth LLC Buys 1,700 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC)

1776 Wealth LLC grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 23,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Stock Up 6.4%

Shares of BATS:FDEC traded up $2.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.28. 127,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,285. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.80 and its 200-day moving average is $44.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.65. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December has a 1-year low of $39.42 and a 1-year high of $47.29.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.