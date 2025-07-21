1776 Wealth LLC Sells 1,717 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP)

1776 Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 311,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,000.

Shares of DFP traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.65. 6,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,679. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.38 and its 200-day moving average is $20.19. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.1174 per share. This represents a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

