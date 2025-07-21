Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 165 Shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $35,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter worth $35,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in KLA by 527.3% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in KLA by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.46, for a total value of $781,022.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 27,779 shares in the company, valued at $21,291,492.34. The trade was a 3.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 39 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.50, for a total transaction of $34,768.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,164. This represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,860 shares of company stock worth $8,196,798 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KLA from $868.00 to $916.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,035.00 price target (up from $835.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $790.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on KLA from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on KLA from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $840.33.

KLA Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of KLAC opened at $935.36 on Monday. KLA Corporation has a 12 month low of $551.33 and a 12 month high of $945.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $850.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $754.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $123.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.42.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.33. KLA had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 112.97%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.63%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

