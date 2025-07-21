Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $31.78 Million Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 7,350.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 432,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426,605 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $31,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.9% in the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Bingham Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 48.4% in the first quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AZN. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $69.04 on Monday. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $61.24 and a one year high of $87.68. The company has a market cap of $214.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.78 and a 200-day moving average of $70.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.71 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.