Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lessened its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 115,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,300,000 after buying an additional 30,675 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.06.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL stock opened at $129.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $87.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.25 and a fifty-two week high of $147.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.85.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.13). Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 226.48%. The firm had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total value of $1,222,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 25,912,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,168,289,707.07. The trade was a 27.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total value of $76,536,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 980,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,046,430.20. This represents a 37.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,897,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,909,812. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.