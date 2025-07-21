Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 604,258 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 117,300 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $9,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 23,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 17,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 4,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 71,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on HPE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

HPE traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $20.80. 850,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,094,940. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $24.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.53.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 68,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $1,264,799.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Phil Mottram sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $616,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 42,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,450.58. This trade represents a 41.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,590 shares of company stock worth $2,436,000. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

