1776 Wealth LLC Sells 199 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

1776 Wealth LLC cut its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,300,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,526,823,000 after acquiring an additional 538,567 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,210,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,654,173,000 after buying an additional 64,260 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,009,726,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,076,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $822,588,000 after buying an additional 224,279 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Waste Management by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,996,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,509,000 after buying an additional 465,789 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total value of $159,609.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,311.02. The trade was a 3.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total value of $13,740,295.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 83,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,922,574.24. This trade represents a 40.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.29.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded down $0.85 on Monday, hitting $226.48. The stock had a trading volume of 103,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,597. The stock has a market cap of $91.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $196.59 and a one year high of $242.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 35.67%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.77%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

