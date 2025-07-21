Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 670,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,175 shares during the period. Tractor Supply comprises approximately 1.4% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $36,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 944.4% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 325.8% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 32,288 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,632. This trade represents a 5.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,810 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $145,445.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 29,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,410.72. The trade was a 8.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,445 shares of company stock worth $5,669,742. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded up $1.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.58. 397,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,555,130. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.19. Tractor Supply Company has a 52-week low of $46.85 and a 52-week high of $61.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 45.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TSCO

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.