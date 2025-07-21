679,184 Shares in Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Acquired by Tabor Asset Management LP

Tabor Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 679,184 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,055,000. Tabor Asset Management LP owned about 1.22% of Virtus Total Return Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZTR. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, CF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 47.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virtus Total Return Fund Stock Down 0.9%

Virtus Total Return Fund stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.20. The stock had a trading volume of 66,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,784. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.97. Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $6.27.

Virtus Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

About Virtus Total Return Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

