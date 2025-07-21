Tabor Asset Management LP Takes $2.61 Million Position in Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:KVAC)

Tabor Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:KVAC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 232,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Keen Vision Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Keen Vision Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $779,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Keen Vision Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $2,556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Keen Vision Acquisition Price Performance

Keen Vision Acquisition stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.48. The stock had a trading volume of 663 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,691. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.22. Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $11.54.

Keen Vision Acquisition Company Profile

Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, and related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It also intends to focus on businesses in the biotechnology, consumer goods, and agriculture sectors.

