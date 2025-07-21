Pathway Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Pathway Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 71,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000. NU makes up approximately 4.2% of Pathway Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in NU by 286,000.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NU by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of NU by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NU by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NU during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NU traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,436,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,918,811. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $62.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.07. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $16.15.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). NU had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NU in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NU from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NU from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of NU from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NU currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

