Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Invests $172,000 in Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Millrose Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Millrose Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Millrose Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Millrose Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new position in Millrose Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000.

Millrose Properties Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of MRP traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.85. 17,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,226,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.31. Millrose Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $31.07.

Millrose Properties Dividend Announcement

Millrose Properties ( NYSE:MRP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRP. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Millrose Properties in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Millrose Properties from $28.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Millrose Properties news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. bought 8,750 shares of Millrose Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.36 per share, for a total transaction of $248,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,667.60. This trade represents a 154.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Adil Pasha bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $70,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer directly owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,850. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $530,800.

About Millrose Properties

Millrose Properties, Inc is a real estate investment and management company that focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality commercial properties. They are headquartered in Purchase, New York.

