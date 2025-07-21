Tabor Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 275,000 DT Cloud Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:DYCQ)

Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DT Cloud Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:DYCQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,000. Tabor Asset Management LP owned about 3.88% of DT Cloud Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of DT Cloud Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $2,654,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in DT Cloud Acquisition by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 372,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 49,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in DT Cloud Acquisition by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 729,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter.

DT Cloud Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of DT Cloud Acquisition stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,950. DT Cloud Acquisition Corporation has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $11.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.68.

About DT Cloud Acquisition

DT Cloud Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

