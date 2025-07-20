International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on IBM. Melius Research upgraded International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.19.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock opened at $286.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $276.39 and a 200-day moving average of $254.26. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $181.81 and a 12-month high of $296.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $265.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.23, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.69.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The company had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 115.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

